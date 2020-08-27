Log in
Tencent : Makes $1.5 Billion Offer for Leyou Technologies

08/27/2020

By P.R. Venkat

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. has offered to buy Leyou Technologies Holdings in an all-cash deal, valuing the company at up to 11.61 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.5 billion).

Tencent's offer, including options, is at HK$3.3219 per share for Leyou with an intention to delist the company from the Hong Kong stock exchange, the gaming company said late Thursday.

The Chinese internet giant aims to finance the deal from internal cash resources.

Leyou is principally engaged in the development and publishing of online multi-player PC console video games and is a leading player in the high-quality PC, console free-to-play games.

"The taking private of the company will permit the offeror and the company to make strategic decisions focused on long-term growth and benefits, free from regulatory constraints, the pressure of market expectations and share price fluctuations which arise from being a publicly listed company," Leyou said.

In July, Leyou and its controlling shareholder Yuk Kwok Cheung had entered into a privatization exclusivity agreement with a subsidiary of Tencent.

BofA Securities is advising Tencent on the deal.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LEYOU TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.63% 3.18 End-of-day quote.36.48%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.18% 558 End-of-day quote.48.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 69 555 M 69 555 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 429 M 17 429 M
Net cash 2020 88 082 M 12 779 M 12 779 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,8x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 5 303 B 684 B 769 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
