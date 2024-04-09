This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 02:07:01 UTC.

MoneyGram International, Inc., ("MoneyGram"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, and Tencent Financial Technology, the fintech division of Tencent, announced a new partnership today. The partnership enables consumers to send funds through MoneyGram Online, MoneyGram's leading direct-to-consumer website and app, directly to recipients' Weixin Pay wallet, a leading payment and digital wallet service in China. [...]