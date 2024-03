March 19, 2024 at 05:04 am EDT

March 19 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, driven by growth in paid subscription on its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

The audio entertainment platform reported revenue of 6.89 billion yuan ($957.02 million) for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 6.71 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 7.1994 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)