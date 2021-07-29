Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Tencent : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks

07/29/2021 | 06:47am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 589 B 91 126 M 91 126 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 943 M 22 943 M
Net cash 2021 117 B 18 079 M 18 079 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 549 B 547 B 549 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 373,05 CNY
Average target price 608,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.71%546 953
NETFLIX, INC.-3.96%229 840
PROSUS N.V.-18.37%137 642
AIRBNB, INC.-2.38%87 173
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.53%86 650
NASPERS LIMITED-9.01%76 276