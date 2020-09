Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* NOTE THAT U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE HAS ISSUED IDENTIFICATION OF PROHIBITED TRANSACTIONS EXECUTIVE ORDER DATED 17 SEPT

* FURTHER EVALUATION IS BEING CARRIED OUT BY CO TO ASSESS IMPACT OF IDENTIFICATION OF PROHIBITED TRANSACTIONS ON GROUP

* HAS BEEN ENGAGING & WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN U.S. TO ACHIEVE LONG-TERM SOLUTION