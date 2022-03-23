Log in
Tencent Posts Slowest Revenue Growth Since Going Public -- Update

03/23/2022
By Yifan Wang

Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s fourth-quarter revenue growth slowed to its weakest pace in nearly two decades, the latest sign of a severe slowdown in China's technology sector amid the country's weakening consumption and a yearlong regulatory crackdown.

The world's largest videogame developer's revenue rose 7.9% to 144.19 billion yuan ($22.65 billion). The result missed expectations of analysts polled by FactSet and marked the company's worst top-line growth since it went public in 2004.

Net profit jumped 60% to CNY94.96 billion, mainly driven by about CNY86 billion of disposal gains, including CNY78.0 billion from Tencent's recent sale of its stake in e-commerce company JD.com Inc.

The slowdown was mainly because growth weakened to 1% in Tencent's domestic games revenue, one of the tech giant's largest income streams. Revenue from another key business segment, online advertising, fell 13%, as China's wide-ranging regulatory actions last year hurt demand from advertisers across industries, particularly those in the after-school-tutoring and internet-services sectors.

The company said it expects its advertising business to resume growth in late 2022, while the gaming business could "fully digest the impact of minor protection measures" in the second half of the year.

For its cloud business, which has served as a key growth engine amid softness in other operations, Tencent said it is shifting the focus to margins and quality of growth from "revenue growth at all costs."

Tencent's muted results add to a host of emerging troubles for the company. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is facing a potential record fine for violations of anti-money-laundering rules and some central bank regulations. The Journal this week reported on the company's plan to lay off thousands of employees, including about a fifth of the staff at its cloud unit, its fastest-growing business.

Chinese tech giants' earnings momentum has faltered across the board since the later half of 2021 as a tighter regulatory landscape took its toll on financial performance, while China's economic recovery also slowed after a series of Covid-19 outbreaks since last summer. In the December quarter, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. posted its slowest revenue growth since it went public in 2014, while its rival JD.com swung to a loss due to weaker top-line growth and higher expenses.

Beijing last year released a raft of regulations targeting sectors including gaming, internet platforms, entertainment, education and finance. Tencent has been particularly hit by more-stringent rules on minors' videogame play time, released last August.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 11.00% 114.99 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
S&P 500 1.13% 4511.61 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.26% 389 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.12% 6.3818 Delayed Quote.0.28%
Financials
Sales 2021 565 B 88 788 M 88 788 M
Net income 2021 159 B 24 985 M 24 985 M
Net cash 2021 137 B 21 480 M 21 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 3 009 B 473 B 473 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,5%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.06%472 702
NETFLIX, INC.-36.44%170 002
PROSUS N.V.-28.22%148 151
AIRBNB, INC.-0.03%105 469
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.46%65 181
NASPERS LIMITED-24.54%48 548