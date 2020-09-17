Log in
Tencent : Premier League scores China broadcast deal with Tencent

09/17/2020 | 07:19am EDT
A Tencent sign is seen during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai

England's Premier League said on Thursday its shareholders had unanimously agreed to a broadcast deal in China for the 2020-21 season with digital media platform Tencent.

Financial terms were not given for the deal, which replaces a $700 million contract with PPTV, owned by Chinese retail group Suning, which ended this month.

The league confirmed that viewers in China will be able to watch all 372 remaining league matches on Tencent's streaming and news platforms.

Tencent will broadcast half of all the matches available for free in China, with the remaining fixtures available via a membership service.

"We are excited to have agreed this partnership with Tencent ensuring our supporters in China can enjoy following Premier League action throughout this season," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.

"We and our clubs have an extremely passionate fanbase in China and are looking forward to working with the team at Tencent to engage with fans in new ways over the coming season."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alexander Smith)

Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 745 M 70 745 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 703 M 17 703 M
Net cash 2020 88 141 M 13 025 M 13 025 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 4 430 B 656 B 655 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,07x
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 527,53 CNY
Last Close Price 465,74 CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED42.31%656 002
NETFLIX, INC.49.54%213 390
PROSUS N.V.22.89%157 668
NASPERS LIMITED28.99%77 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.63%66 004
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.57.04%43 996
