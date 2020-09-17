Tencent : Premier League scores China broadcast deal with Tencent

Financial terms were not given for the deal, which replaces a $700 million contract with PPTV, owned by Chinese retail group Suning, which ended this month.

The league confirmed that viewers in China will be able to watch all 372 remaining league matches on Tencent's streaming and news platforms.

Tencent will broadcast half of all the matches available for free in China, with the remaining fixtures available via a membership service.

"We are excited to have agreed this partnership with Tencent ensuring our supporters in China can enjoy following Premier League action throughout this season," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.

"We and our clubs have an extremely passionate fanbase in China and are looking forward to working with the team at Tencent to engage with fans in new ways over the coming season."

