    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-05-18 am EDT
338.80 HKD   -1.17%
05/17Tencent Shares Drop After Profit Misses Estimates, but Analysts Signal Optimism
DJ
05/17Tencent, China Mobile's Cloud Computing Services to Slash Prices
MT
05/17Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Wednesday Afternoon
MT
Tencent Shares Drop After Profit Misses Estimates, but Analysts Signal Optimism

05/17/2023 | 11:47pm EDT
By Yifan Wang


Tencent Holdings shares fell after its first-quarter profit missed expectations, though analysts broadly looked past the disappointment as they focused on the company's longer-term growth potential.

The stock fell as much as 3.9% on Thursday and was recently 1.1% lower at 339.00 Hong Kong dollars.

The Chinese tech giant on Wednesday said its first-quarter net profit rose 10% to 25.84 billion yuan ($3.69 billion). That compared with an expectation of CNY29.93 billion, according to a FactSet poll of analysts.

Analysts said the disappointment was partly due to slower-than-expected advertising income growth and a sharp increase in tax expenses.

Still, stronger-than-expected games business and financial services operations helped analysts shrug off the miss.

"We view [first-quarter] result as stronger than expected, especially on the healthy recovery of domestic gaming revenue growth and fintech & business services revenue improvement," Citi analysts said in a note.

They were particularly optimistic about Tencent's core gaming business. The segment's revenue came in 11% above Citi's estimates.

"More encouragingly, Tencent highlighted robust grossing improvement for franchise titles and newly launched games, which bode well for gaming revenue to resume more healthy and sustainable growth in coming quarters," the Citi analysts said. "Together with a rich pipeline and a number of strong titles to be released in the coming summer, we believe Tencent's gaming revenue should be growing from strength to strength in 2023 and into 2024."

Citi raised its target price on Tencent to HK$506 from HK$503 and kept a buy rating.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 2346ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.17% 338.8 Delayed Quote.2.63%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 7.01963 Delayed Quote.1.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 624 B 89 161 M 89 161 M
Net income 2023 127 B 18 192 M 18 192 M
Net cash 2023 226 B 32 285 M 32 285 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 0,42%
Capitalization 2 910 B 416 B 416 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 108 436
Free-Float 63,1%
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 306,31 CNY
Average target price 396,12 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.23%417 845
NETFLIX, INC.13.18%148 366
PROSUS N.V.5.51%92 805
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.51.40%75 772
AIRBNB, INC.23.29%66 435
NASPERS LIMITED17.22%34 752
