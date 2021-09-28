Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Tencent : Shares, currencies slide as China pains sap risk appetite

09/28/2021 | 04:10am EDT
* China, HK shares rise as big tech, property stocks rally

* MSCI EMFX index drop 0.2%, shares down 0.1%

* Russian rouble bucks gloom, up 0.5%

Sept 28 (Reuters) - More evidence of slowing growth in China and rising U.S. Treasury yields further dented fragile risk sentiment on Tuesday although a rally in property stocks kept heavywieght Chinese shares buoyed.

Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for a sixth month data showed on Tuesday. Along with the likely default at Evrgrande - laden with $305 billion in debt - and an unfolding power crisis, investors were left contemplating the repercussions of slowing demand from the world's second largest economy.

"Concerns about near-term growth outlook in emerging markets refuse to go away," said Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed income economist at VanEck.

"It is still unclear ... (whether) China's power crunch is easily "fixable" or reversible, but in the meantime it generates more concerns about the global supply chain."

MSCI's index of EM currencies dropped 0.2%, on course for its worst session in three weeks, while its stocks counterpart inched lower as heavy declines in the rest of Asia, South Africa and Turkey outweighed gains in China .

Liquidity injections by China's central bank and its promises to protect consumers exposed to the housing market sent property stocks higher on Tuesday.

Shares of big technology names such as Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan, which have seen steep slides recently thanks to tightening regulations, also rallied.

While a dollar lifted by rising Treasury yields pressured most EM currencies, Russia's rouble firmed 0.5% as oil prices rose.

Analysts also point to parliamentary elections that showed the ruling party retaining a majority, albeit reduced. "Policy continuity is broadly foreseen on all fronts. The situation is supportive of our forecast for the rouble exchange rate to modestly appreciate over the coming quarter," Commerzbank analysts said.

Turkey's lira was moving dangerously close to record lows, while the South African rand stayed at one-month lows. Both were down around 0.4%.

In Tunisia, the dinar extended losses to a fourth straight session and bonds rose. Political crisis in the country, following President Kais Saied's seizure of power, threatens to deepen economic troubles.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN 1.55% 248.4 End-of-day quote.-15.68%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.96% 464.6 End-of-day quote.-17.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 89 692 M 89 692 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 208 M 23 208 M
Net cash 2021 136 B 21 099 M 21 099 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 3 671 B 569 B 569 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 385,38 CNY
Average target price 540,85 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.62%568 544
NETFLIX, INC.9.60%262 300
PROSUS N.V.-20.76%260 627
AIRBNB, INC.18.71%107 944
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.35%89 035
DOORDASH, INC.51.82%73 241