Tencent : Shares, currencies slide as China pains sap risk appetite

* China, HK shares rise as big tech, property stocks rally
* MSCI EMFX index drop 0.2%, shares down 0.1%
* Russian rouble bucks gloom, up 0.5%
Sept 28 (Reuters) - More evidence of slowing growth in China
and rising U.S. Treasury yields further dented fragile risk
sentiment on Tuesday although a rally in property stocks kept
heavywieght Chinese shares buoyed.
Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for a sixth
month data showed on Tuesday. Along with the likely default at
Evrgrande - laden with $305 billion in debt - and an unfolding
power crisis, investors were left contemplating the
repercussions of slowing demand from the world's second largest
economy.
"Concerns about near-term growth outlook in emerging markets
refuse to go away," said Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed income
economist at VanEck.
"It is still unclear ... (whether) China's power crunch is
easily "fixable" or reversible, but in the meantime it generates
more concerns about the global supply chain."
MSCI's index of EM currencies dropped 0.2%,
on course for its worst session in three weeks, while its stocks
counterpart inched lower as heavy declines in the rest
of Asia, South Africa and Turkey
outweighed gains in China .
Liquidity injections by China's central bank and its
promises to protect consumers exposed to the housing market sent
property stocks higher on Tuesday.
Shares of big technology names such as Alibaba,
Tencent and Meituan, which have seen steep
slides recently thanks to tightening regulations, also rallied.
While a dollar lifted by rising Treasury yields pressured
most EM currencies, Russia's rouble firmed 0.5% as oil
prices rose.
Analysts also point to parliamentary elections that showed
the ruling party retaining a majority, albeit reduced. "Policy
continuity is broadly foreseen on all fronts. The situation is
supportive of our forecast for the rouble exchange rate to
modestly appreciate over the coming quarter," Commerzbank
analysts said.
Turkey's lira was moving dangerously close to record
lows, while the South African rand stayed at one-month
lows. Both were down around 0.4%.
In Tunisia, the dinar extended losses to a fourth
straight session and bonds rose.
Political crisis in the country, following President Kais
Saied's seizure of power, threatens to deepen economic troubles.
