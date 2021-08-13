Tencent, SoftBank-led funding pushes Argentina's Uala to $2.45 bln valuation

Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's online giant, Tencent Holdings
Ltd, and SoftBank Group Corp's Latin
America-focused fund led an investment round for Argentine firm
Uala which took its valuation to $2.45 billion, the fintech
company said on Friday.
The $350 million investment comes several months after Uala
announced its expansion into Mexico, as it tries to capitalize
on the interest around the fast-growing fintech industry in
Latin America.
Launched in October 2017, Uala offers a Mastercard branded
prepaid card and an app that allows users access to a number of
financial services including sending and receiving money, online
shopping, withdrawing cash at ATMs and requesting loans.
The digital banking startup, founded by Harvard University
graduate Pierpaolo Barbieri, has a headcount of 1,000, and aims
to raise it to 1,500 by the end of the year. In an interview in
May, Barbieri said Uala could eventually expand into Peru,
Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, United States and Europe.
In June, the company said it had issued more than three
million Mastercard branded prepaid cards in Argentina. Uala is
also trying to expand through the acquisition of rival Wilobank,
the first fully digital bank approved by the central bank in
Argentina.
Investment giant SoftBank has doubled down on its bets in
South America, with the Japanese conglomerate investing in
startups including Mexico's Clip and Brazil's Creditas.
Nubank, the Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is also gearing up for a
U.S. listing that could be one of the biggest market debuts of a
South American company.
Uala's latest round included existing investors Goldman
Sachs, venture capital firms Ribbit Capital and Greyhound
Capital and billionaire George Soros' investment firm, Soros
Fund Management.
New investors D1 Capital Partners and 166 2nd, a fund
created by WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, also
participated in the round.
