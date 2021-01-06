Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : Trump's Ban on Chinese Apps Falls to Biden to Execute -- or Not

01/06/2021 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- President Trump's latest executive order targeting Chinese tech platforms will fall to President-elect Joe Biden to enforce, or not, giving Mr. Biden a difficult political calculation to make in his first weeks in office.

The executive order issued late Tuesday bans U.S. transactions with eight Chinese-connected apps, including the Alipay mobile payment platform owned by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group Co., and the WeChat Pay app owned by China's Tencent Holdings Ltd.

But the order won't take effect until next month -- after Mr. Trump leaves office -- meaning Mr. Biden has ample opportunity to modify or suspend it.

Already, the Biden transition team has announced that the incoming president will suspend and review late-stage executive actions by Mr. Trump that wouldn't kick in until after he has left office.

The Biden transition team declined to comment Wednesday about whether the new executive order concerning Chinese apps would be among the Trump initiatives likely to be sidelined.

Rolling back the order may not be a given, however, considering bipartisan concerns over China's use of technology for political repression. At the same time, U.S. businesses worry about the potential for retaliation by China if major new restrictions on its tech giants are enacted.

One purpose of the new order appears to have been to "make it as difficult as possible for a Biden administration to change direction," said Scott Kennedy, an expert on Chinese business at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. He predicted more such actions by Mr. Trump in his final two weeks in office.

Already on Wednesday, U.S. business representatives were laying plans to push the incoming administration to delay implementation of the order through a review process, to ensure "sufficient commercial input on the measures before any action is taken," one person familiar with the matter said.

"I'm sure it will be paused and reviewed," this person said. "If anything is implemented it will be much further down the road."

Representatives of Ant and Tencent had no comment on the executive order Wednesday.

Beyond those companies, the executive order's language could raise new concerns among businesses about the potential for restricting some transactions in China, a hot market for many U.S. multinationals, according to a former U.S. trade official.

The U.S. China Business Council in a statement Wednesday expressed support for the order's aims. It added, however, that "it is vital that this executive order be scoped and enforced in such a way that protects U.S. citizens' legitimate interests, but does not unnecessarily harm U.S. company competitiveness in international markets, particularly a market as strategically important to many companies as China."

In fact, some parts of the order are broadly worded. The prohibition on transactions, for example, applies to "any person or...property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States." Another part of the order prohibiting attempts at evasion applies to "any transaction by a United States person or within the United States."

In the executive order, Mr. Trump directed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to work out the implementation details -- although like the president, Mr. Ross will be departing after Mr. Biden's inauguration.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1727ET

All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:41pTech Falls Amid Antitrust Action Fears From Democratic Congress -- Tech Round..
DJ
05:28pTENCENT : Trump's Ban on Chinese Apps Falls to Biden to Execute -- or Not
DJ
04:33pTENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chi..
RE
03:24pMARKET CHATTER : Alibaba ADRs Dip on Report US Mulls Adding Company to China Sto..
MT
03:03pU.S. Considers Adding Alibaba, Tencent to China Stock Ban -- Update
DJ
02:49pTENCENT : U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
RE
02:47pTENCENT : U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
RE
10:56aTrump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
RE
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Walgreens, Alibaba
08:26aBP, Tencent Back UK Autonomous Vehicle Software Startup
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 74 368 M 74 368 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 821 M 19 821 M
Net cash 2020 71 088 M 11 001 M 11 001 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 5 679 B 732 B 879 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 576,23 CNY
Last Close Price 596,50 CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%716 518
NETFLIX, INC.-3.69%230 087
PROSUS N.V.1.22%180 073
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.90%95 261
NASPERS LIMITED2.70%88 202
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-0.30%59 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ