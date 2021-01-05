Tencent : Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on
Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with
eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's
Alipay, a senior administration official said,
escalating tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe
Biden takes office this month.
The order, first reported by Reuters, tasks the Commerce
Department with defining which transactions will be banned under
the directive and targets Tencent Holdings Ltd's QQ
Wallet and WeChat pay as well.
The move is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed
by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases
and access to sensitive data, the official said.
