Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

01/05/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay, a senior administration official said, escalating tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office this month.

The order, first reported by Reuters, tasks the Commerce Department with defining which transactions will be banned under the directive and targets Tencent Holdings Ltd's QQ Wallet and WeChat pay as well.

The move is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases and access to sensitive data, the official said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:51pTENCENT : Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps includi..
RE
12:46pTencent Music Could Further Strengthen Market Leadership With Alibaba's Xiami..
MT
09:14aGojek, Tokopedia in $18 billion merger talks for Indonesia's biggest deal
RE
05:23aAmazon Banned From Using AWS Logo in China Trademark Ruling
DJ
01:41aChina's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month
RE
12:01aMARKET CHATTER : Huawei Restores Tencent Games on App Gallery After Revenue-Shar..
MT
01/04MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Plans Hong Kong IPO at Up to $80 ..
MT
01/04MARKET CHATTER : Tencent, Mitsui to Form JV to Help Japanese Companies Market Go..
MT
01/04MARKET CHATTER : Tencent, Three Others Fined $2.8 Million in China
MT
01/03Double Stock-Market Bubble Brings Toil and (Perhaps) Trouble
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 74 452 M 74 452 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 834 M 19 834 M
Net cash 2020 71 088 M 11 013 M 11 013 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,1x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 5 555 B 717 B 861 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 576,03 CNY
Last Close Price 583,50 CNY
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.46%702 989
NETFLIX, INC.-3.69%230 997
PROSUS N.V.0.00%176 385
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.90%90 199
NASPERS LIMITED0.58%88 042
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-0.30%58 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ