Tencent : U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are considering prohibiting
Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The plan is still under deliberation and may not go through
as agencies debate its impact on markets, according to the
report. (https://on.wsj.com/3nngMYB)
Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares were down 4.2% in afternoon
trading.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive
order banning transactions with eight Chinese software
applications, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile
payment app, escalating tensions with Beijing two weeks before
President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Alibaba and Tencent did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)