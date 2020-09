With a market value of more than $645 billion, Hong Kong-listed Tencent is one of the biggest companies in China and works closely with the government. Chairman and Chief Executive Pony Ma has been a member of the rubber-stamp National People's Congress since 2013.

Jing Yang, Georgia Wells and Lingling Wei contributed to this article.

Write to Katy Stech Ferek at katherine.stech@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com