Tencent : U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- -2

After Mr. Trump's August executive orders, Tencent hired Edward Royce, former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and four other lobbyists from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, according to a disclosure filing.

With a market value of over $645 billion, Hong Kong-listed Tencent is one of the biggest companies in China and works closely with the government. Chairman, and CEO Pony Ma has been a member of the rubber-stamp National People's Congress since 2013.

Jing Yang, Georgia Wells and Lingling Wei contributed to this article.

Write to Katy Stech Ferek at katherine.stech@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com