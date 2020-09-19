Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/18
525 HKD   -0.38%
12:16aTENCENT : U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- -2-
DJ
12:16aU.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- 11th Update
DJ
09/18Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 12:16am EDT

After Mr. Trump's August executive orders, Tencent hired Edward Royce, former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and four other lobbyists from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, according to a disclosure filing.

With a market value of over $645 billion, Hong Kong-listed Tencent is one of the biggest companies in China and works closely with the government. Chairman, and CEO Pony Ma has been a member of the rubber-stamp National People's Congress since 2013.

Jing Yang, Georgia Wells and Lingling Wei contributed to this article.

Write to Katy Stech Ferek at katherine.stech@wsj.com and John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:16aTENCENT : U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- -2-
DJ
12:16aU.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- 11th Update
DJ
09/18Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
RE
09/18TENCENT : U.S. judge sets new hearing on request to block Commerce Department We..
RE
09/18ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win U.S. deal as deadline looms - sources
RE
09/18Judge to Hear Arguments on Trump's WeChat Restrictions --4th Update
DJ
09/18TENCENT : U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- -2-
DJ
09/18U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- 10th Update
DJ
09/18TENCENT : U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- -2-
DJ
09/18U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- 9th Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 741 M 70 741 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 702 M 17 702 M
Net cash 2020 88 141 M 13 024 M 13 024 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 361 B 644 B 644 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,92x
EV / Sales 2021 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 527,35 CNY
Last Close Price 458,44 CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.78%644 352
NETFLIX, INC.45.24%207 365
PROSUS N.V.18.35%154 500
NASPERS LIMITED26.38%76 705
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.82%64 952
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.56.40%43 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group