  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tencent : VIPKid to stop selling foreign-based tutoring to students in China

08/07/2021 | 10:45am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings-backed Chinese education firm VIPKid said on Saturday it would stop selling classes taught by foreign-based tutors to students in China with immediate effect to comply with new rules announced for the country's private education sector.

China last month issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit, aiming to ease financial pressures that have contributed to low birth rates but have left private education firms facing significant business impact.

The rules also ban companies from employing foreign-based tutors, aiming to stop long-distance lessons for Chinese students.

Beijing-based VIPKid is an online education platform that connects children in China with native English-speaking teachers in the United States and Canada for live video lessons.

The company said in a post on its official WeChat account that customers who had already purchased packages would still be able to take classes but existing customers will only be able to renew classes taught by overseas-based tutors until Aug. 9.

It added that its international business for students outside China would not be affected.

Other Chinese private education firms have also been reviewing their operations as a result of the new rules. ByteDance also plans to close some of its tutoring operations, including its online classes app GogoKid, a VIPKid rival.

VIPKid's investors include Tencent Holdings, China's largest gaming and social media company.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 588 B 90 725 M 90 725 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 898 M 22 898 M
Net cash 2021 129 B 19 864 M 19 864 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 3 598 B 555 B 555 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.57%555 037
NETFLIX, INC.-3.73%230 393
PROSUS N.V.-18.25%137 330
AIRBNB, INC.2.17%91 242
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%83 157
NASPERS LIMITED-11.40%75 247