TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/18
525 HKD   -0.38%
07:40aTENCENT : Voluntary announcement
PU
06:36aIn China, Paying With Your Face Is Hard Sell
DJ
09/19TikTok Files Another Lawsuit to Block Ban on App -- 2nd Update
DJ
Tencent : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

09/20/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the clarification announcement of Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 7 August 2020 in relation to the Executive Order (as defined therein).

We note that the U.S. Department of Commerce has issued the "Identification of Prohibited Transactions to Implement Executive Order 13943 and Address the Threat Posed by WeChat and the National Emergency with Respect to the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain" dated

17 September 2020 (the "Identification of Prohibited Transactions"). Pursuant to the Identification of Prohibited Transactions, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce has identified the transactions related to our WeChat application ("WeChat App") that are prohibited, effective as of 20 September 2020 (U.S. Eastern Standard Time). The full text of the Identification of Prohibited Transactions can be found at https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-20921.pdf.

The Identification of Prohibited Transactions imposes a number of limitations and prohibitions related to the use of WeChat App within the national borders of the U.S., including prohibiting WeChat App to be distributed or maintained through online mobile application stores in the U.S., and the provision of certain technical services (e.g. content delivery service, hosting and peering services) to enable the functioning or optimisation of WeChat App in the U.S.

The Company understands that following the prohibitions under the Identification of Prohibited Transactions taking effect, (1) existing WeChat App users in the U.S. may continue to use WeChat App for communication; (2) WeChat App may not be able to acquire new users in the U.S. and ongoing update of WeChat App by existing users in the U.S. may be negatively affected; and (3) the quality of service to be delivered through WeChat App may be negatively affected. Further evaluation is being carried out by the Company to assess the impact of the Identification of Prohibited Transactions on the Group.

The Company has been engaging and will continue to engage in discussions with the U.S. government and other stakeholders in the United States to achieve a long- term solution. The Company will make further announcement(s) in the event of any material developments of the above matter.

By Order of the Board

Ma Huateng

Chairman

20 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Ma Huateng and Lau Chi Ping Martin;

Non-Executive Directors:

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker and Charles St Leger Searle; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Li Dong Sheng, Iain Ferguson Bruce, Ian Charles Stone, Yang Siu Shun and Ke Yang.



Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 11:39:06 UTC
