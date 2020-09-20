Tencent : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the clarification announcement of Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 7 August 2020 in relation to the Executive Order (as defined therein).

We note that the U.S. Department of Commerce has issued the "Identification of Prohibited Transactions to Implement Executive Order 13943 and Address the Threat Posed by WeChat and the National Emergency with Respect to the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain" dated

17 September 2020 (the "Identification of Prohibited Transactions"). Pursuant to the Identification of Prohibited Transactions, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce has identified the transactions related to our WeChat application ("WeChat App") that are prohibited, effective as of 20 September 2020 (U.S. Eastern Standard Time). The full text of the Identification of Prohibited Transactions can be found at https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-20921.pdf.

The Identification of Prohibited Transactions imposes a number of limitations and prohibitions related to the use of WeChat App within the national borders of the U.S., including prohibiting WeChat App to be distributed or maintained through online mobile application stores in the U.S., and the provision of certain technical services (e.g. content delivery service, hosting and peering services) to enable the functioning or optimisation of WeChat App in the U.S.