SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Shift Up rose 33% above their initial public offering price in their South Korean stock market debut on Thursday.

The opening price gave the South Korean gaming company, backed by China's Tencent, a market valuation of about 4.6 trillion won ($3.33 billion).

($1 = 1,382.8600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sandra Maler and Himani Sarkar)