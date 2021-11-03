Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent flags progress on three chips in development, investment effort

11/03/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings touted progress in semiconductor chip development and investment on Wednesday, offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives.

Best known for computer games and social media app WeChat, Tencent has been steadily investing in research and development of semiconductors, along with other Chinese tech firms.

"Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," said company official Tang Daosheng, according to a post on the WeChat account for Tencent Cloud.

Tang, a senior executive vice president and chief executive of Tencent's cloud and smart industry group, flagged advances in three directions at a company event.

He highlighted three chips developed by Tencent. These are a chip for AI computing called Zixiao, another for video processing, known as Canghai, and a chip for high-performance networks that is designated Xuanling.

The company also announced its Orca cloud operating system.

The comments come after Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a Tencent competitor in China's market for cloud computing, unveiled a new server chip for data centres last month.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp unveiled its Surge 1 chip for image processing in phone cameras this year.[L4N2LT1A8].

These efforts dovetail with China's push to boost the domestic semiconductor industry, which has become a key point of tension between Washington and Beijing.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.32% 161.6 End-of-day quote.-30.52%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.19% 464 End-of-day quote.-17.73%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -1.18% 21 End-of-day quote.-36.75%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:02aTencent flags progress on three chips in development, investment effort
RE
11/02China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
11/01Nio's EV Deliveries Plunge 27.5% in October on Manufacturing Revamp
MT
11/01Asian ADRs Climb Sharply Higher in Monday Trading
MT
11/01Who's building the metaverse?
RE
11/01Goldman flags Archegos-related lawsuits as potential legal risks
RE
11/01MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 1, 2021
10/31Tencent-backed Full Truck Alliance Plans $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
MT
10/31Alibaba-Backed Best to Sell Chinese Delivery Business For Over $1 Billion
MT
10/31Tencent's $1.3 Billion Deal to Buy UK's Sumo Faces US Security Probe
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 576 B 90 064 M 90 064 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 384 M 23 384 M
Net cash 2021 159 B 24 904 M 24 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 3 635 B 568 B 568 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 381,64 CNY
Average target price 528,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.73%567 819
NETFLIX, INC.25.33%301 726
PROSUS N.V.-16.27%271 469
AIRBNB, INC.17.76%108 155
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.90%83 918
NASPERS LIMITED-13.70%68 688