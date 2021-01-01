Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store

01/01/2021 | 09:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tencent Games sign is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - Tencent's online games were removed and then reinstated on Huawei's app store on Friday in a dispute over revenue sharing by the Chinese companies.

Huawei was insisting on a 50% cut of Tencent's game sales on the app store and the Tencent games were removed because the companies had been unable to agree a deal, a Tencent source said.

Tencent sells some of the top-ranked online games worldwide while Huawei has a 41.4% share of the China mobile phone market and 14.9% of the global market, data from market researchers IDC and Canalys shows.

The games were reinstated on the app store after further negotiations, Tencent said, adding that "both sides will continue to work together to bring better experiences and services to consumers".

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A number of game developers have opposed Huawei's revenue demands, including Shanghai-based Mihoyo, which last year decided not to place its hit game "Genshin Impact" on Huawei's app store because of the sales commission structure.

(Reporting by Pei Li in Hong Kong and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Neil Fullick and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 0.80% 44.2 End-of-day quote.-32.52%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 0.14% 7.04 End-of-day quote.-18.89%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.80% 564 End-of-day quote.50.16%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:45aTencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
RE
09:40aTencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
RE
2020TENCENT : Chinese Healthcare Solutions Provider Yidu Tech Seeks Up to $530 Milli..
MT
2020China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing
RE
2020Chinese Tech Stocks Rebound After Two-Session Sell-Off Cheapens Valuations
DJ
2020Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher on Bargain Hunting; Tech Stocks Recover from Se..
MT
2020Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory co..
RE
2020Alibaba Shares Tumble Again After Chinese Regulators Tighten Screws on Ant Gr..
DJ
2020Hong Kong stocks end down as techs weigh
RE
2020Alibaba's $10 bln buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concer..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 642 M 73 642 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 618 M 19 618 M
Net cash 2020 71 088 M 10 893 M 10 893 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 4 519 B 693 B 693 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 576,28 CNY
Last Close Price 474,69 CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED50.16%692 578
NETFLIX, INC.67.11%238 892
PROSUS N.V.36.99%175 586
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.71.49%89 952
NASPERS LIMITED31.80%87 709
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.110.40%59 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ