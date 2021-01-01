Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Tencent's
online games were removed and then reinstated on Huawei's
app store on Friday in a dispute over revenue sharing
by the Chinese companies.
Huawei was insisting on a 50% cut of Tencent's game sales on
the app store and the Tencent games were removed because the
companies had been unable to agree a deal, a Tencent source
said.
Tencent sells some of the top-ranked online games worldwide
while Huawei has a 41.4% share of the China mobile phone market
and 14.9% of the global market, data from market researchers IDC
and Canalys shows.
The games were reinstated on the app store after further
negotiations, Tencent said, adding that "both sides will
continue to work together to bring better experiences and
services to consumers".
Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A number of game developers have opposed Huawei's revenue
demands, including Shanghai-based Mihoyo, which last year
decided not to place its hit game "Genshin Impact" on Huawei's
app store because of the sales commission structure.
(Reporting by Pei Li in Hong Kong and Beijing Newsroom
Editing by Neil Fullick and David Goodman
)