  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : China cyberspace administration launches security probe into Didi

07/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and public interest.

The cyber watchdog did not offer more details on the investigation.

Didi said it plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority.

The review comes just two days after the SoftBank-backed company's blockbuster New York market debut, in what was the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Didi, which is also backed by technology investment giants Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi-hailing app. It merged with peer Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was later renamed Didi Chuxing.

The U.S.-listed shares of the company were down 7.9% at $15.1 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sun Yilei and Ryan Woo and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.63% 7726 End-of-day quote.-4.12%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.10% 584 End-of-day quote.3.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 168 M 91 168 M
Net income 2021 149 B 23 058 M 23 058 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 17 679 M 17 679 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 4 620 B 715 B 713 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
EV / Sales 2022 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 485,65 CNY
Average target price 627,46 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.33%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-7.81%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.80%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.4.28%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-1.93%85 135