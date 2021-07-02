Tencent : China cyberspace administration launches security probe into Didi

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace
administration said on Friday it has launched a new
investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc
to protect national security and public interest.
The cyber watchdog did not offer more details on the
investigation.
Didi said it plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of
cybersecurity risks and will fully cooperate with the relevant
government authority.
The review comes just two days after the SoftBank-backed
company's blockbuster New York market debut, in what
was the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.
Didi, which is also backed by technology investment giants
Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was
founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi-hailing app.
It merged with peer Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was
later renamed Didi Chuxing.
The U.S.-listed shares of the company were down 7.9% at
$15.1 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Sun Yilei and Ryan Woo and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Arun Koyyur)