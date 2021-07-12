Tencent : China drafts new cyber-security industry plan

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry
and Information Technology said on Monday it has issued a draft
three-year action plan to develop the country's cyber-security
industry, estimating the sector may be worth more than 250
billion yuan ($38.6 billion) by 2023.
The draft comes as Chinese authorities step up efforts to
draft regulations to better govern data storage, data transfer,
and personal data privacy.
Over the weekend, the Cyberspace Administration of China
proposed draft rules calling for all data-rich tech companies
with over 1 million users to undergo security reviews before
listing overseas.
That regulation came in the wake of a regulatory probe of
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing for allegedly violating
data privacy laws.
