    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Tencent : China drafts new cyber-security industry plan

07/12/2021
SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday it has issued a draft three-year action plan to develop the country's cyber-security industry, estimating the sector may be worth more than 250 billion yuan ($38.6 billion) by 2023.

The draft comes as Chinese authorities step up efforts to draft regulations to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy.

Over the weekend, the Cyberspace Administration of China proposed draft rules calling for all data-rich tech companies with over 1 million users to undergo security reviews before listing overseas.

That regulation came in the wake of a regulatory probe of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing for allegedly violating data privacy laws. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN 4.33% 279.2 End-of-day quote.-5.23%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.99% 538.5 End-of-day quote.-4.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 255 M 91 255 M
Net income 2021 149 B 23 080 M 23 080 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 17 695 M 17 695 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 4 273 B 660 B 660 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 449,18 CNY
Average target price 627,56 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.52%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-0.88%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-12.45%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.78%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.93%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-9.40%85 135