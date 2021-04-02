Tencent : China to strengthen online education and gaming restrictions for minors

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Education
will strengthen rules to protect children's sleep by limiting
online education and gaming services, it said on Friday.
In a statement on the ministry's website, it said that
online education companies should not offer minors live-streamed
courses after 9 pm.
The ministry also said that companies should not provide
minors with online gaming services between 10pm and 8am.
"Sleeping is essential to promote brain development, bone
growth, vision protection, physical and mental health, and
improve learning ability and efficiency of primary and secondary
school students," it said.
Investors have increased their bets on China's online
education sector, which has attracted growing interest after the
coronavirus outbreak prompted a widespread switch to remote
learning.
Leading startups in the field include GSX,
Tencent-backed Yuanfudao and Alibaba-backed
Zuoyebang.
China has also stepped up efforts to regulate the online
gaming industry, citing concerns over potentially violent and
addictive games, putting pressure on companies such as Tencent
and Netease.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Sophie Yu, Yilei Sun and Tony
Munroe
Editing by David Goodman)