Tencent : Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 bln video games merger

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - China's market regulator on
Saturday said it would block Tencent Holdings Ltd's
plan to merge the country's top two videogame streaming sites,
Huya and DouYu, on antitrust grounds.
Tencent first announced plans to merge Huya and DouYu last
year in a tie-up designed to streamline its stakes in the firms,
which were estimated by data firm MobTech to have an 80% slice
of a market worth more than $3 billion and growing fast.
Tencent is Huya's biggest shareholder with 36.9% and also
owns over a third of DouYu, with both firms listed in the United
States, and worth a combined $5.3 billion in market value.
Reuters first reported the State Administration of Market
Regulation (SAMR) plan to block the deal on Monday, which came
after the regulator reviewed additional concessions proposed by
Tencent for the merger.
SAMR said Huya and DouYu's combined market share in the
video game live streaming industry would be over 70% and their
merger would strengthen Tencent's dominance in this market,
given Tencent already has over 40% market share in the online
games operations segment.
Huya and DouYu are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as
China's most popular video game streaming sites, where users
flock to watch e-sports tournaments and follow professional
gamers.
Tencent said in a statement it "will abide by the decision,
comply with all regulatory requirements, operate in accordance
with applicable laws and regulations, and fulfill our social
responsibilities."
The deal termination comes amid an ongoing crackdown on
Chinese tech companies from the government. Earlier this year,
the anti-monopoly regulator placed a record $2.75 billion fine
on e-commerce giant Alibaba for engaging in anti-competitive
behavior.
Huya and DouYu did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on the SAMR decision.
In a memo from SAMR published concurrently with the
announcement, Zhang Chenying, a member of the state council's
anti-trust committee, argued the deal would prevent fair
competition.
"If Huya and DouYu are to merge, the original joint control
of Douyu will become Tencent's complete control of a merged
entity," Zhang wrote.
"Considering factors such as revenue, active users,
livestreaming resources and other key indices, we can expect
that a merger would eliminate or restrict fair competition."
(Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong, Josh Horwitz in Shanghai
and Cheng Leng in Beijing; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)