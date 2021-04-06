Tencent : Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai raises $700 mln in latest funding round

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Chinese grocery app Dingdong
Maicai has raised $700 million in its so-called D-round of
fundraising, boutique investment bank Cygnus Equity said on its
official WeChat account on Tuesday.
Cygnus joined the fundraising both as an investor and
financial advisor.
The startup will use the funds to expand into new areas and
improve supply chains, the bank said.
Dingdong Maicai - Chinese for "Dingdong buy vegetables" -
was established in 2017 in Shanghai and is backed by venture
capitalist Sequoia Capital China.
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a rising number of
consumers to shop for fresh vegetables online from e-tailers
such as Dingdong Maicai. However, the online grocery is highly
competitive, with platforms backed by internet giants Tencent
Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and
JD.com Inc.
Dingdong Maicai could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)