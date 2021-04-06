Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai raises $700 mln in latest funding round

04/06/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai has raised $700 million in its so-called D-round of fundraising, boutique investment bank Cygnus Equity said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

Cygnus joined the fundraising both as an investor and financial advisor.

The startup will use the funds to expand into new areas and improve supply chains, the bank said.

Dingdong Maicai - Chinese for "Dingdong buy vegetables" - was established in 2017 in Shanghai and is backed by venture capitalist Sequoia Capital China.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a rising number of consumers to shop for fresh vegetables online from e-tailers such as Dingdong Maicai. However, the online grocery is highly competitive, with platforms backed by internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc.

Dingdong Maicai could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:14aChina stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh
RE
12:01aTENCENT  : Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai raises $700 mln in latest funding..
RE
04/05NOMURA  : Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; two executives to depart..
RE
04/05Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; 2 execs to depart -sources
RE
04/05Archegos-linked stocks slide as markets eye more unwinding
RE
04/05BAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE  : Reaches Game Revenue-Sharing Deal with Tencent
MT
04/02DIARY OF A MELTDOWN : how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down
RE
04/02TENCENT  : China to strengthen online education and gaming restrictions for mino..
RE
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Tencent Subsidiary's Investment in Rakuten Sparks Concern Over ..
MT
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 226 M 73 226 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 530 M 19 530 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 11 958 M 11 958 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 5 258 B 801 B 801 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 85 858
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 646,79 CNY
Last Close Price 552,14 CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.96%800 945
NETFLIX, INC.-0.01%238 907
PROSUS N.V.12.99%189 447
AIRBNB, INC.27.17%112 800
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.55%107 188
NASPERS LIMITED23.17%105 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ