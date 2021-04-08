Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Fintech firm Linklogis opens 9.9% higher in Hong Kong IPO debut

04/08/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc, which is backed by technology giant Tencent Holdings, opened 9.9% higher in their Hong Kong debut on Friday after the company raised $1.02 billion in its initial public offering.

The shares traded at HK$19.32 ($2.48), compared to the $HK17.58 price in the IPO that sold 452.87 million shares.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.40% in early trading on Friday while the Hang Seng Tech Index was up 0.17%.

Chinese fintech companies have come under greater scrutiny from mainland regulators since a $37 billion IPO of Ant Group was shelved in November.

But Linklogis would not be affected much by that, some analysts said.

"I don't think regulation is as much of a worry as the company mainly caters to institutions and isn't consumer (retail) facing which is where the bulk of the regulatory oversight has come in," said Sumeet Singh, Aequitas Research director, who publishes on Smartkarma.

Linklogis, which specialises in supply chain finance, priced its shares at the mid point of the range of HK$16.28 to $HK18.28 flagged when the IPO launched on March 26.

The retail portion of the IPO was oversubscribed 98.46 times while the institutional tranche was covered 14.8 times, according to the company.

Linklogis is also part of a consortium that has been granted a Singapore wholesale digital bank licence that is due to launch in 2022.

($1 = 7.7780 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 1.34% 29005.98 Real-time Quote.6.52%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.51% 620 End-of-day quote.9.93%
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 383 M 73 383 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 572 M 19 572 M
Net cash 2020 70 315 M 10 734 M 10 734 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 4 974 B 759 B 759 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 8,18x
Nbr of Employees 85 858
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 647,23 CNY
Last Close Price 522,30 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%770 098
NETFLIX, INC.1.16%242 259
PROSUS N.V.8.23%180 334
AIRBNB, INC.22.74%107 826
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%105 867
NASPERS LIMITED16.03%100 016
