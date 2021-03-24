Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Fourth-Quarter Profit Nearly Tripled as Gaming Revenue Extends Strength

03/24/2021 | 05:16am EDT
By Yifan Wang

Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended its strong growth into the fourth quarter of 2020, as the lingering coronavirus pandemic continues to fuel demand for mobile and computer games.

Tencent, the world's biggest video game company by revenue, said Wednesday its October-to-December net profit nearly tripled to 59.30 billion yuan ($9.10 billion), mainly thanks to income from fair value gains due to increased valuations of companies it has invested in.

Revenue rose 26% to CNY133.67 billion, as online games, its major business segment, delivered a 29% sales growth.

Both measures beat analyst estimates, according to FactSet, marking the Chinese internet giant's fourth straight quarter of above-expectation performance.

Tencent, like many other technology giants including Alibaba and Facebook, enjoyed a strong year in 2020, as homebound consumers turned to online products and services during the coronavirus pandemic.

But investor concerns grew over the company toward the end of last year, when Chinese authorities tightened regulations to rein in the country's rapidly expanding internet industry.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0515ET

Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 690 M 73 690 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 679 M 19 679 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 033 M 12 033 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 5 022 B 771 B 770 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 627,62 CNY
Last Close Price 527,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-1.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.7.81%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.27.48%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.88%111 843
NASPERS LIMITED15.85%95 573
