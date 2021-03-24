Tencent : Fourth-Quarter Profit Nearly Tripled as Gaming Revenue Extends Strength

By Yifan Wang



Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended its strong growth into the fourth quarter of 2020, as the lingering coronavirus pandemic continues to fuel demand for mobile and computer games.

Tencent, the world's biggest video game company by revenue, said Wednesday its October-to-December net profit nearly tripled to 59.30 billion yuan ($9.10 billion), mainly thanks to income from fair value gains due to increased valuations of companies it has invested in.

Revenue rose 26% to CNY133.67 billion, as online games, its major business segment, delivered a 29% sales growth.

Both measures beat analyst estimates, according to FactSet, marking the Chinese internet giant's fourth straight quarter of above-expectation performance.

Tencent, like many other technology giants including Alibaba and Facebook, enjoyed a strong year in 2020, as homebound consumers turned to online products and services during the coronavirus pandemic.

But investor concerns grew over the company toward the end of last year, when Chinese authorities tightened regulations to rein in the country's rapidly expanding internet industry.

