Tencent : Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as tech tumbles on persistent regulatory fears

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.8%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used -1.2%
* HSI -2.9%, HSCE -3.2%, CSI300 -1.0%
* FTSE China A50 -1.8%,
July 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slumped on Thursday to a
six-month low, as tech firms tumbled amid persistent regulatory
worries.
** The Hang Seng index fell 2.9%, to 27,153.13,
lowest since Jan. 4, while the China Enterprises Index
lost 3.2%, to 9,822.56 points.
** Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index
tumbled 3.7% to its lowest since Oct. 7, posting its seventh
straight day of losses.
** Bilibili Inc, Meituan, Baidu Inc
and JD.Com Inc retreated between 3.6% and
7.3%.
** Tencent and Alibaba sank 3.7% and
4.1%, respectively.
** China's market regulator said on Wednesday it had fined a
number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing,
Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report
earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval, according to
a statement on the website of the State Administration of Market
Regulation (SAMR).
** Amid persistent regulatory worries, Linus Yip, chief
strategist at First Shanghai Securities said"those leading tech
companies are still in the process of seeking a bottom."
** He added a decreasing U.S. ten-year yield since June also
dampen the appeal of traditional cyclical firms, making
investors more reluctant to rotate when there was a slump in new
economy stocks.
** On the other hand, Beijing's surprise hint at monetary
easing raised worries over the health of China's economy.
** China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially
small firms, the cabinet said on Wednesday.
** "We expect this policy action may yield negative
sentiment among investors who may infer that the authority may
be concerned about a weaker-than-expected economic recovery,
implying potentially higher credit risks ahead," CITI analysts
Judy Zhang and Julia Cheung said in a report.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)