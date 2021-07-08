Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as tech tumbles on persistent regulatory fears

07/08/2021 | 04:43am EDT
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -1.2%

* HSI -2.9%, HSCE -3.2%, CSI300 -1.0%

* FTSE China A50 -1.8%,

July 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slumped on Thursday to a six-month low, as tech firms tumbled amid persistent regulatory worries.

** The Hang Seng index fell 2.9%, to 27,153.13, lowest since Jan. 4, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.2%, to 9,822.56 points.

** Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index tumbled 3.7% to its lowest since Oct. 7, posting its seventh straight day of losses.

** Bilibili Inc, Meituan, Baidu Inc and JD.Com Inc retreated between 3.6% and 7.3%.

** Tencent and Alibaba sank 3.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

** China's market regulator said on Wednesday it had fined a number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR).

** Amid persistent regulatory worries, Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities said"those leading tech companies are still in the process of seeking a bottom."

** He added a decreasing U.S. ten-year yield since June also dampen the appeal of traditional cyclical firms, making investors more reluctant to rotate when there was a slump in new economy stocks.

** On the other hand, Beijing's surprise hint at monetary easing raised worries over the health of China's economy.

** China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

** "We expect this policy action may yield negative sentiment among investors who may infer that the authority may be concerned about a weaker-than-expected economic recovery, implying potentially higher credit risks ahead," CITI analysts Judy Zhang and Julia Cheung said in a report. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN -1.31% 286 End-of-day quote.-2.92%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.88% 548.5 End-of-day quote.-2.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 209 M 91 209 M
Net income 2021 149 B 23 069 M 23 069 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 17 687 M 17 687 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 4 348 B 672 B 671 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 457,07 CNY
Average target price 627,54 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-0.88%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-9.30%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.55%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.07%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-5.16%85 135