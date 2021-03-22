Tencent : Music quarterly revenue rises on paying-user additions

March 22 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment
Group posted a 14.3% rise in quarterly revenue on
Monday, as the music streaming platform benefited from adding
more paying users and a rebound in ad sales.
Trapped at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people
joined streaming platforms such as Tencent and Spotify to drive
away boredom.
Most of Tencent Music's users are in its music streaming
unit, but the firm's biggest revenue drivers are social
entertainment services, including karaoke platforms, where users
can live stream concerts and shows.
Total revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech
giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, rose to 8.34 billion yuan
($1.28 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, topping
analysts' average estimate of 8.33 billion yuan, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
Profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to
1.2 billion yuan ($184.42 million) in the quarter from 1.04
billion yuan ($159.83 million) a year earlier.
($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)