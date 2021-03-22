Log in
Tencent : Music to start new record label in China with Warner Music

03/22/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Reuters) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Monday it will create a joint venture record label with Warner Music in China, after reporting better-than-expected revenue on higher subscriptions in the fourth quarter.

The Chinese music streaming platform also signed an extended multi-year licensing agreement with the U.S. music label. The deal can help Tencent, which owns a stake in Universal Music Group, add more exclusive content.

People looking for a variety of entertainment, while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined music streaming platforms such as Tencent and Spotify to drive away boredom. This helped Tencent Music's fourth quarter as it added more paying users.

Revenue rose 14.3% to 8.34 billion yuan ($1.28 billion) in the quarter from a year earlier, beating estimates of 8.33 billion yuan. The sales were boosted by a 40.4% jump to 56 million paid subscribers in the company's online music service.

Most of Tencent Music's users are in its music streaming unit, but the biggest revenue drivers are social entertainment services, including karaoke platforms, where users can live stream concerts and shows. Revenue from social entertainment services and others grew 8.2% to 5.58 billion yuan.

Excluding items, the company earned 80 yuan per American Depository Share (ADS), missing analysts' average estimate of 81 yuan per ADS, according to IBES data from Refinitiv .

($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 874 M 73 874 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 728 M 19 728 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 064 M 12 064 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,8x
Yield 2020 0,21%
Capitalization 6 033 B 777 B 927 B
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 627,62 CNY
Last Close Price 633,50 CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.32%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-5.28%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.18%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.32.42%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.92%111 843
NASPERS LIMITED14.38%95 573
