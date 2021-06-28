Tencent : S.Korea Krafton's $5 billion IPO could be delayed by up to a fortnight - sources

"Krafton plans to revise our IPO registration statement in response to the Financial Supervisory Service's request," the company told Reuters in a text message.

The delay of the initial public offering (IPO), set to be South Korea's biggest ever, could be for up to a fortnight as a result of the regulatory review, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

In its message, Krafton did not comment on the IPO's delay.

The people could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)