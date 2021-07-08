Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Tech whacked by Chinese crackdown; rate rumblings rally bonds

07/08/2021 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Hang Seng leads regional losses as tech fallout deepens

* Rate cut talk in China puts cloud over pandemic recovery

* Investors turn to ECB and U.S. bond market for direction

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell to a six-week low on Thursday as investors sold companies caught in a widening Chinese tech crackdown, while a surprising hint at monetary easing in China raised questions about the strength of the global pandemic recovery.

MSCI's index of Asia shares outside Japan fell 1% to its lowest since late May, led by a 2.3% drop in the Hang Seng, where one-time darlings Tencent and Alibaba slumped to year-to-date lows.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%.

The tech index in Hong Kong, where several of China's biggest online giants are listed, has tanked nearly 12% in seven straight sessions of losses as investors become more and more alarmed at the growing ambit of China's crackdown.

"What started off as a clean-up and antitrust measures seemingly now has moved into overseas capital markets," said Jefferies global equity strategist Sean Darby, referring to the latest target: newly New York listed ride-hailing firm Didi.

"I think that has really soured sentiment," he said.

Shares in Didi crumbled another 4.6% on Wednesday to put them more than a quarter below last week's offer price, a selloff sparked when China ordered the app removed from stores.

In tandem with the tech crackdown, guidance toward rate cuts from Chinese policymakers has also spooked investors by highlighting softness in China's economy - weak loan growth and slow demand - which threatens the pace of the global recovery.

China's cabinet said late Wednesday that policymakers will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms.

"We believe that such a cut will come soon," said ING's chief greater China economist Iris Pang. "This could be a surprise for markets at a time when other major central banks are talking about rate hikes and the taper timetable."

The yield on 10-year Chinese sovereign debt posted its sharpest fall in nearly a year on Thursday, dropping 7.1 basis points to 2.9996%, the lowest since August, while the yen and the U.S. dollar both rose broadly with a safety bid.

DIVERSE SIGNALS

Later on Thursday the European Central Bank will publish results of its strategy review and President Christine Lagarde speaks at a news conference. She is likely to strike a dovish tone and loosen the definition of the bank's inflation target.

Investors are also getting a bit unnerved by big shifts in bond markets during Europe and New York hours.

Bond traders seem to be betting on policymakers, particularly the Federal Reserve, acting moderately soon to tame inflation, while equities - which closed at record highs on Wall Street - seem priced for years of easy policy to come.

Ten-year Treasuries have rallied eight days straight with no obvious catalyst, taking the yield down 22 basis points to sit by its lowest since February at 1.3045%.

"Equity markets and the economy are saying the reflationary trade has got plenty to go," said Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Sydney-based fund manager Perpetual.

"But when you look at the bond market it's saying the refaltion trade is pretty much over. So we have two absolutely diverse signals from separate parts of the financial markets."

Currency markets appear caught between the two and were driven by risk aversion on Thursday - pushing the dollar up on riskier currencies but down a bit on the euro and yen. It last bought 110.26 yen and traded at $1.1805 per euro.

Oil remained under pressure amid a wave of new viral infections sweeping Asia and the world and anxiety about a rise in supply after the collapse of talks among producers.

Brent futures were last down 0.1% at $73.36 a barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.3%.

Cryptocurrencies were sold on fresh negative comments from Chinese policymakers and bitcoin fell to a one-week low.

(Reporting by Tom Westbook Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:25aTENCENT  : Tech whacked by Chinese crackdown; rate rumblings rally bonds
RE
01:46aChina says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms
RE
01:09aALIBABA  : China imposes more fines on tech companies
AQ
12:43aMARKET CHATTER : Tencent-Backed Convenience Store Bianlifeng Confidentially File..
MT
12:42aTENCENT  : Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as techs slump on regulatory worries..
RE
07/07TENCENT  : Backed KE to Buy Renovation Firm Shengdu Home for Over $1 Billion
MT
07/07TENCENT  : Virus woes and tech crackdown hammer stocks; bonds rally
RE
07/07MARKET CHATTER : Alipay, WeChat Suspend Access to Didi's Light-Version Software
MT
07/07China Fines 22 Companies Including Alibaba, Tencent Over Violation of Antitru..
MT
07/07Didi Accused of Misleading Investors in US Lawsuit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 177 M 91 177 M
Net income 2021 149 B 23 060 M 23 060 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 17 680 M 17 680 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 4 348 B 672 B 671 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 457,07 CNY
Average target price 627,54 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-0.88%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-9.30%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.55%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.07%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-5.16%85 135