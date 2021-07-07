Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : U.S. concerned by reports of China LGBTQI Plus social media curbs

07/07/2021 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it was concerned about reports that China had restricted use of social media accounts of LGBTQI Plus student groups and non-governmental organizations.

Members of LGBT groups told Reuters that Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat social media platform had deleted dozens of LGBT accounts run by university students, saying some had broken rules on information on the internet, sparking fear of a crackdown on gay content online.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the department was aware of the reports. He told a regular news briefing: "We're concerned that (China) has restricted the social media accounts of LGBTQI Plus student groups and NGOs that were merely expressing their views, exercising their right to freedom of expression and freedom of speech." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:43pTENCENT  : Didi extends slide as Beijing clampdown sounds alarm for U.S.-listed ..
RE
03:40pTENCENT  : U.S. concerned by reports of China LGBTQI Plus social media curbs
RE
02:52pTENCENT  : S&P 500 edges higher, holds gains after Fed minutes
RE
12:19pDefensive, industrial stocks pull S&P 500, Dow higher
RE
11:40aChina takes a tough stance against its tech champions (and it's not over yet)
07:51aMARKET CHATTER : Didi Services Partially Suspended on Ant, Tencent Mobile Apps; ..
MT
07:49aTENCENT  : WeChat removes pro-LGTB accounts run by Chinese students
AQ
05:40aChina regulator fined internet platforms including Didi for illegal merger de..
RE
04:07aTENCENT  : Alipay, Wechat limit user access to Didi's micro-software in China -s..
RE
01:54aTENCENT  : Rolls Out Facial Recognition to Prevent Minors From Playing Games at ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 276 M 91 276 M
Net income 2021 149 B 23 085 M 23 085 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 17 699 M 17 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 5 218 B 672 B 806 B
EV / Sales 2021 8,64x
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 548,50 CNY
Average target price 627,54 CNY
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.0.17%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-10.76%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.39%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.07%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-6.92%85 135