Tencent : U.S. concerned by reports of China LGBTQI Plus social media curbs

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department
said on Wednesday it was concerned about reports that China had
restricted use of social media accounts of LGBTQI Plus student
groups and non-governmental organizations.
Members of LGBT groups told Reuters that Chinese tech giant
Tencent's WeChat social media platform had deleted
dozens of LGBT accounts run by university students, saying some
had broken rules on information on the internet, sparking fear
of a crackdown on gay content online.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the department was
aware of the reports. He told a regular news briefing: "We're
concerned that (China) has restricted the social media accounts
of LGBTQI Plus student groups and NGOs that were merely
expressing their views, exercising their right to freedom of
expression and freedom of speech."
