Tencent : Virus woes and tech crackdown hammer stocks; bonds rally

* Hang Seng leads regional losses as tech fallout deepens
* Virus cases surge in South Korea, deaths hit record in
Indonesia
* U.S. bond rally extends, curve hits flattest since Feb
SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell to a
six-week low on Thursday as an extended selloff in tech shares
in Hong Kong and rising virus cases added to a broad risk-averse
mood, pressuring oil prices and lending support to bonds and the
dollar.
A surprise dovish turn from Chinese policymakers also
sparked a rally in sovereign Chinese debt and sent 10-year
yields to a 10-month low.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1% to its lowest since late May, shrugging
off a positive tilt from Wall Street.
"Market sentiment is turning somewhat shaky," said OCBC
analyst Terence Wu. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6% and S&P 500
futures wobbled 0.3% lower.
The Hang Seng index led losses with a 1.9% drop, its
eighth consecutive session in the red, with more falls in
internet giants Tencent, Meituan and Alibaba
as the sector reels from sweeping Chinese regulatory
scrutinty.
The longer end of the U.S. yield curve, meanwhile, is in its
eighth straight day of a sharp rally that has pushed the
ten-year yield nearly 24 basis points lower in just
under two weeks. The ten-year yield was last at 1.3113%.
The rally lacks an obvious catalyst but seems to be driven
by large position shifts as investors unwind bets on yields
rising with growth, resulting in the curve instead flattening on
the assumption that an inflation pulse generated by the recovery
will be shortlived.
"Equity markets and the economy are saying the reflationary
trade has got plenty to go...but when you look at the bond
market it's saying the refaltion trade is pretty much over,"
said Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Sydney-based
fund manager Perpetual.
"So we have two absolutely diverse signals from separate
parts of the financial markets."
CASES CLIMB
On the virus situation, the spread of the Delta variant
continues to drive global case counts higher, with South Korea
reporting its highest ever one-day number of infections on
Thursday after Indonesia reported record deaths on Wednesday.
On the policy front, though, an end to stimulus looms and
minutes from the June Federal Reserve meeting confirmed the
central bank has a wary eye on inflation and is prepared to act
if necessary - even if it still thinks that is a long way off.
"The message from the Fed remains that momentum continues to
improve, necessitating a less dovish stance," said analysts at
TD Securities in a market note.
"This has made higher inflation less likely amid a more
responsive Fed, potentially keeping the curve flatter for now."
The spread between U.S. two-year and ten-year yields
touched its narrowest since February overnight.
Stock markets, however, were focused on the likelihood of
tapering being some way off and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
notched fresh record closing highs.
China looks to be leaning the other way, and late on
Wednesday cabinet said policymakers will use timely cuts in the
bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real
economy, especially small firms.
"Since mid-2018, the State Council has mentioned RRR cuts
seven times (excluding the memo yesterday), and the PBoC has
delivered RRR cuts six times," Nomura analysts wrote in a note.
"Based on this track record, we view an RRR cut as highly
likely in coming weeks, though it is not guaranteed," they said.
Elsewhere, the dollar retained bid on the risk of higher U.S.
interest rates and as investors looked for safety.
The dollar rose broadly in early Asia trade, reeling back
recent gains in the New Zealand dollar to peg it back
at $0.6986, while the euro sat near Wednesday's
three-month low at $1.1786. .
The safe-haven yen was also firm at 110.56 per
dollar.
In commodity markets oil was weak for a third day amid
anxiety about a rise in supply after talks among producers
collapsed this week. Brent futures were last down 0.5%
at $73.09 a barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.6%.
Ahead on Thursday traders are awaiting the announcement of
results of the European Central Bank's strategy review where it
is likely to tweak the definition of its inflation target.
Central banks in Malaysia, Poland and Peru also meet to set
rates.
(Reporting by Tom Westbook
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)