Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : backed online grocer Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO

06/25/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 25 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed Missfresh Ltd said on Friday it sold shares in its initial public offering at the lower end of its target range, raising $273 million.

The company sold 21 million American depositary share in the IPO at $13 apiece. The offering values the Chinese online grocer at over $3 billion.

Each ADS represents three Class B ordinary shares.

Missfresh operates a mobile e-commerce platform that offers delivery of fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat.

Founded in 2014 and backed by Abu Dhabi Capital Group and Tiger Global Management, Missfresh is the latest Asian company to cash in on a record boom in U.S. capital markets.

Rival Dingdong has also filed with U.S. regulators to list its shares with a target valuation of over $6 billion, while Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is looking to raise as much as $4 billion in New York in what is likely to be this year's biggest IPO.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, CICC and China Renaissance were the lead underwriters for Missfresh's offering. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:16pTENCENT  : backed online grocer Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO
RE
10:13aChinese firm Didi's $4 billion IPO books covered on first day of bookbuild - ..
RE
03:04aMIRRIAD ADVERTISING  : Extends Advertising Deal With China's Tencent
MT
01:03aMirriad Advertising Renews Tencent Holdings Contract
DJ
06/24EQS-NEWS : GIB Global Investment Digital Bank To Bid For Digital Banking Licence..
DJ
06/24China to Ease Restrictions on Used-Car Trading
MT
06/24Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Raise Up to $4 Billion in NYSE IPO
MT
06/24MARKET CHATTER : Ant-backed Bike-Sharing Company Hello Postpones US IPO
MT
06/24SOFTBANK  : Chinese firm Didi's $4 bln IPO books covered on first day of bookbui..
RE
06/24INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Global Digital Currency Market May See a Big ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 642 M 91 642 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 189 M 23 189 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 17 998 M 17 998 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 5 699 B 734 B 883 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,44x
EV / Sales 2022 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 598,50 CNY
Average target price 626,84 CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.37%714 469
NETFLIX, INC.-4.19%229 709
PROSUS N.V.-7.45%157 676
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.35%94 857
AIRBNB, INC.2.68%91 692
NASPERS LIMITED-2.62%85 071