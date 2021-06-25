Tencent : backed online grocer Missfresh raises $273 million in U.S. IPO

June 25 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed Missfresh Ltd said on Friday it sold shares in its initial public offering at the lower end of its target range, raising $273 million.

The company sold 21 million American depositary share in the IPO at $13 apiece. The offering values the Chinese online grocer at over $3 billion.

Each ADS represents three Class B ordinary shares.

Missfresh operates a mobile e-commerce platform that offers delivery of fresh produce, including fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat.

Founded in 2014 and backed by Abu Dhabi Capital Group and Tiger Global Management, Missfresh is the latest Asian company to cash in on a record boom in U.S. capital markets.

Rival Dingdong has also filed with U.S. regulators to list its shares with a target valuation of over $6 billion, while Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is looking to raise as much as $4 billion in New York in what is likely to be this year's biggest IPO.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, CICC and China Renaissance were the lead underwriters for Missfresh's offering. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)