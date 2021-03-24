Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED    700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Tencent : quarterly profit jumps 175%, beats forecasts

03/24/2021 | 05:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

(Corrects online games revenues in last paragraph to 29% from 36%)

(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating 175% rise in quarterly profit.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked profit of 59.3 billion yuan ($9.09 billion) for the three months through December. That was ahead of an average analyst estimate of 30.65 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 26% to 133.67 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 132.19 billion yuan.

Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenues grew by 29%.

($1 = 6.5232 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story corrects online games revenues in last paragraph to 29% from 36%)

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 690 M 73 690 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 679 M 19 679 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 033 M 12 033 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 5 022 B 771 B 770 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
