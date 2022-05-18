Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/18 04:08:20 am EDT
365.60 HKD   -0.76%
05:07aTencent posts no growth in Q1 revenue, misses estimates
RE
05/17Cash-Strapped Developer China South City Gets $243 Million State-Led Bailout
MT
05/17Hong Kong Stocks Climb to Two-Week High; Tech Shares Rally as JPMorgan Turns Bullish
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent posts no growth in Q1 revenue, misses estimates

05/18/2022 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings reported virtually no growth in first-quarterly revenue, its worst ever such performance, and also missed market estimates as China's economic slowdown and a freeze on new game licences weighed on its business.

Revenue totalled 135.5 billion yuan ($20.08 billion)in the quarter ended March, versus 135.3 billion yuan in the same quarter last year, and below an average estimate of 141 billion yuan from 16 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Tencent, which makes much of its money by developing games such as 'Honour of Kings' and 'Call of Duty Mobile', said profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the quarter also fell 51%. It marks the biggest profit decline since the company went public in 2004, according to Refinitiv data.

The slowing pace of growth tracks two previous quarters of softening sales. Tencent -- China's most valuable company -- has seen expansion opportunities clipped by a regulatory crackdown by Beijing to rein in the influence of large internet firms.

The Shenzhen-based tech giant has been impacted by user spending on games normalising after a surge over the past two years. Meanwhile, a COVID-19 resurgence in China has also dampened payment activities.

($1 = 6.7488 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Louise Heavens and Kim Coghill)

By Josh Ye


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.61% 90 Delayed Quote.-23.84%
MEITUAN INC. -0.98% 172 Delayed Quote.-22.94%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.76% 365.6 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.37% 6.7605 Delayed Quote.6.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 614 B 91 181 M 91 181 M
Net income 2022 141 B 20 974 M 20 974 M
Net cash 2022 126 B 18 715 M 18 715 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 3 015 B 448 B 448 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 112 771
Free-Float 62,5%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.35%447 543
PROSUS N.V.-36.32%125 704
NETFLIX, INC.-68.37%84 661
AIRBNB, INC.-29.43%74 784
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-42.28%47 521
NASPERS LIMITED-32.13%40 748