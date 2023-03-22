Advanced search
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:49 2023-03-22 am EDT
347.20 HKD   +1.05%
04:45aTencent reports first annual revenue drop
RE
03:17aTencent Music Entertainment's Q4 Profit Jumps; Shares Down 7%
MT
03/21Pinduoduo’s Q4’2022 Profit Rises 43%; Revenue Misses Estimates
MT
Tencent reports first annual revenue drop

03/22/2023 | 04:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

The world's largest video game company and the operator of the WeChat messaging platform turned in a revenue of 554.55 billion yuan for 2022, down 1% from a year earlier.

(Reuters) - Tencent Holdings reported a drop in annual revenue for the first time ever, as China's economic slowdown due to the pandemic and a long-running regulatory crackdown took a toll. 

Analysts on an average expected Tencent's revenue to drop by about a percent to 555.15 billion yuan for 2022.

Its revenue for the fourth quarter ended December rose 1% from a year earlier to 144.95 billion yuan, versus a consensus estimate for about 144 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.05% 347.2 Delayed Quote.2.87%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 6.8895 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 80 649 M 80 649 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 084 M 16 084 M
Net cash 2022 99 277 M 14 434 M 14 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 2 833 B 412 B 412 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,2%
