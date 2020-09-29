Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/28
506 HKD   +0.50%
08:13aTencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal
RE
07:37aSogou Agrees to Tencent Buyout
DJ
09/28U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
RE
Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal

09/29/2020 | 08:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

Sogou Inc said on Tuesday it would be taken private by shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd for $9 per share in cash, valuing the Chinese web search firm at about $3.5 billion.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 3% in premarket trading.

The offer price represents a premium of 56.5% to Sogou's close on July 24, the last trading day before the Chinese tech giant sent a preliminary offer to take it private.

The move comes a day after Chinese social media platform Weibo's owner Sina Corp said it would be taken private in a $2.6 billion deal.

Many Chinese companies are exiting U.S. stock exchanges by considering go-private deals or returning to equity markets closer to home on rising tensions between the world's two largest economies.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

ChangeLast1st jan.
SINA CORPORATION 5.87% 42.55 Delayed Quote.6.56%
SOGOU INC. 0.81% 8.67 Delayed Quote.90.55%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.50% 506 End-of-day quote.34.72%
