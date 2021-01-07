Log in
Tencent Holdings Limited    700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/06
596.5 HKD   +2.23%
Nasdaq Rises More Than 2% as Tech Shares Recover
DJ
Trump administration to mull expansion of China investment ban -sources
RE
Trump administration to mull expansion of China investment ban -sources
RE
Trading in 12 off-exchange Chinese securities to be restricted

01/07/2021 | 03:10pm EST
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major off-exchange trading platform operator OTC Market said on Thursday it would prohibit trading in 12 Chinese securities as a result of rules by the Trump administration, further restricting U.S. investor access to the country.

The move comes as Washington ramps up its hardline approach toward Beijing in the final days of the Trump administration, which has so far blacklisted 35 Chinese companies allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military and is considering adding more, including Alibaba and Tencent, two of Asia's biggest companies.

OTC Markets lists around 11,000 over-the-counter securities, many of which would not meet the standards to list on a national stock exchange. It said quoting in nine symbols, including those of China Railway Construction Corp, Nanjing Panda Electronics Co, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, would no longer by available on its platform as of Thursday. (Complete list here https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.otcmarkets.com%2Ffiles%2FOTC_Link_CCMC_List_EO_13959.xlsx&data=04%7C01%7Cjohn.mccrank%40thomsonreuters.com%7C2a132d1fc1ab40ebb0f508d8b32b93b9%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637456347882922909%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=1Ui7yx64bbUj7%2FlMoiSy95M99HK1e3u1qKBCeoXZb8s%3D&reserved=0)

Trading in three more securities will be restricted on the platform as of Jan. 11, and OTC Markets said it would continue to evaluate whether it needs to remove others based on guidance from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The investment bans, which are the result of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in November, have sowed confusion among investors as to which companies were affected.

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it would delist three companies as a result of the order, reversing a decision made days earlier that the companies could remain listed on the Big Board, which was a flip-flop from last Thursday when the NYSE announce the securities would be banned.

Index makers, including S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell and MSCI Inc, have also cut certain Chinese companies from their benchmarks, based on the executive order.

(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Megan Davies and Nick Zieminski)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.27% 227.89 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED 4.59% 8.2 End-of-day quote.3.80%
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED 3.00% 5.49 End-of-day quote.4.17%
MSCI, INC. 2.28% 444.705 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS COMPANY LIMITED -2.76% 7.39 End-of-day quote.-1.34%
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. -1.39% 35.5 Delayed Quote.5.88%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 12.94% 22 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.23% 596.5 End-of-day quote.5.76%
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 74 204 M 74 204 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 777 M 19 777 M
Net cash 2020 71 088 M 10 977 M 10 977 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 5 413 B 698 B 836 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 576,23 CNY
Last Close Price 568,50 CNY
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%732 486
NETFLIX, INC.-7.44%221 114
PROSUS N.V.0.79%177 640
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.90%92 563
NASPERS LIMITED2.70%87 369
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-0.13%59 576
