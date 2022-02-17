U.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

Feb 17 (Reuters) - E-commerce sites operated by China's
Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
were included on the U.S. government's latest
"notorious markets" list of entities that allegedly sell or
facilitate the sale of counterfeit goods, the U.S. Trade
Representative's office said on Thursday.
The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical
markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial
trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.
"This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and
the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based
online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark
counterfeiting," the USTR office said in a statement.
China-based online markets Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo,
and Taobao also continue to be part of the list, along with nine
physical markets located within China "that are known for the
manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods," the
USTR office said.
The list highlights online and physical markets that
reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark
counterfeiting or copyright piracy.
The USTR office said in a separate report released Wednesday
that the United States needs to pursue new strategies and update
its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led,
non-market policies and practices."
The United States and China have been engaged in trade
tensions for years over issues like tariffs, technology and
intellectual property, among others. The United States has said
China had failed to make good on some commitments under a
so-called "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the administration
of former President Donald Trump.
