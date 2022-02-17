Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/17 03:08:46 am
479 HKD   +0.59%
12:54pU.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list
RE
12:37aTencent Sets Up Extended Reality Business
MT
12:03aChinese Industry Body Adds Firms to Metaverse Development List
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

02/17/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

Feb 17 (Reuters) - E-commerce sites operated by China's Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd were included on the U.S. government's latest "notorious markets" list of entities that allegedly sell or facilitate the sale of counterfeit goods, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Thursday.

The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

"This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting," the USTR office said in a statement.

China-based online markets Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo, and Taobao also continue to be part of the list, along with nine physical markets located within China "that are known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods," the USTR office said.

The list highlights online and physical markets that reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

The USTR office said in a separate report released Wednesday that the United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices."

The United States and China have been engaged in trade tensions for years over issues like tariffs, technology and intellectual property, among others. The United States has said China had failed to make good on some commitments under a so-called "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.59% 126.38 Delayed Quote.5.70%
BAIDU, INC. 1.05% 169.26 Delayed Quote.12.47%
PINDUODUO INC. 1.43% 61.07 Delayed Quote.3.26%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.59% 479 Delayed Quote.4.25%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:54pU.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list
RE
12:37aTencent Sets Up Extended Reality Business
MT
12:03aChinese Industry Body Adds Firms to Metaverse Development List
MT
02/16Tencent-Backed Full Truck Alliance Plans Secondary Listing in Hong Kong
MT
02/16ACRONYM BETS LIKE BRICS OR FAANGS RA : McGeever
RE
02/16Tech, finance lift Hong Kong shares as Ukraine worries ease
RE
02/16Exclusive-Chinese fashion firm Shein on Singapore hiring spree as it shifts key assets ..
RE
02/15China's Metaverse Industry Committee admits 17 new firms
RE
02/15Sea's Free Fire Game Gets Blocked in India Among 53 Other Apps Over Security Concerns
MT
02/15India adds 54 more Chinese apps to ban list; Sea says it complies with laws
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 567 B 89 441 M 89 441 M
Net income 2021 159 B 25 144 M 25 144 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 722 M 21 722 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 707 B 585 B 585 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 389,03 CNY
Average target price 496,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%581 627
PROSUS N.V.-8.00%196 022
NETFLIX, INC.-33.92%176 733
AIRBNB, INC.12.10%116 872
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.76%70 970
NASPERS LIMITED-8.25%58 191