Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

02/18/2022 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - E-commerce sites operated by China's Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd were added to the U.S. government's latest "notorious markets" list, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Thursday.

The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

"This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting," the USTR office said in a statement.

China-based online markets Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo, and Taobao also continue to be part of the list, along with nine physical markets located within China "that are known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods," the USTR office said.

China does not agree with the U.S. government's decision to include some e-commerce sites in its notorious markets list, calling the action "irresponsible," the Chinese ministry of commerce said on Friday.

Alibaba said it will continue working with government agencies to address concerns about intellectual property protection across its platforms.

Tencent said it strongly disagreed with the decision and was "committed to working collaboratively to resolve this matter." It added that it actively monitored, deterred and acted upon violations across its platforms and had invested significant resources into intellectual property rights protection.

Inclusion on the list is a blow to the reputation of companies but carries no direct penalties.

Industry bodies including the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) and the Motion Picture Association welcomed the release of the report by the USTR.

The USTR office said in a separate report released on Wednesday that the United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices."

The United States and China have been engaged in trade tensions for years over issues like tariffs, technology and intellectual property, among others.

The United States has said that China had failed to make good on some commitments under a so-called "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler, Lincoln Feast and Mark Porter)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.43% 118.47 Delayed Quote.4.75%
BAIDU, INC. -3.18% 160.635 Delayed Quote.11.84%
PINDUODUO INC. -4.06% 57.345 Delayed Quote.2.30%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.88% 470 Delayed Quote.4.86%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:46aU.S. adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list
RE
09:16aChina objects to U.S. inclusion of Chinese e-commerce firms in 'notorious markets' list
RE
02/17China’s Online Gaming Sector Posts 17.8% Revenue Jump in 2021 Despite Crackdown
MT
02/17Beijing Seriously Concerned Over India’s Ban on Chinese Firms, Apps
MT
02/17Baidu Expands Robotaxi Trials to Shenzhen
MT
02/17ADRs Close Lower; Gold Fields Rises
DJ
02/17Tencent Sets Up Extended Reality Business
MT
02/17Chinese Industry Body Adds Firms to Metaverse Development List
MT
02/16Tencent-Backed Full Truck Alliance Plans Secondary Listing in Hong Kong
MT
02/16ACRONYM BETS LIKE BRICS OR FAANGS RA : McGeever
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 567 B 89 397 M 89 397 M
Net income 2021 159 B 25 132 M 25 132 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 712 M 21 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 639 B 574 B 574 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 389,30 CNY
Average target price 496,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.86%585 160
PROSUS N.V.-8.96%193 920
NETFLIX, INC.-35.82%171 667
AIRBNB, INC.10.28%114 968
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.83%69 282
NASPERS LIMITED-8.38%58 534