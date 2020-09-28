Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:43pm EDT
U.S. flag is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Tik Tok and WeChat logos in this illustration

The Trump administration faces ongoing court battles after two legal setbacks in its efforts to bar U.S. app stores from offering Chinese-owned TikTok or WeChat for download.

In two separate rulings, judges have questioned the evidence that data from American users is being accessed by the Chinese government imperiling U.S. national security that prompted the extraordinary orders by the U.S. Commerce Department.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who issued an order late Sunday blocking the TikTok download ban that was set for 11:59 p.m. Sunday, questioned the government's evidence.

"The government has provided ample evidence that China presents a significant national security threat, although the specific evidence of the threat posed by (TikTok), as well as whether the prohibitions are the only effective way to address that threat, remains less substantial," Nichols wrote in an opinion released Monday.

In the WeChat case, Judge Laurel Beeler in California wrote that "on this record -- while the government has established that China's activities raise significant national security concerns -- it has put in scant little evidence that its effective ban of WeChat for all U.S. users addresses those concerns."

Beeler set a Oct. 15 hearing on the Justice Department's request she reconsider her ruling and allow the WeChat order to take immediate effect.

TikTok owner ByteDance and WeChat owner Tencent Holdings have denied the apps are used for spying on Americans.

Nichols, a Trump appointee, anticipated further legal filings by both the government and TikTok before a final decision on whether to block other restrictions set for Nov. 12.

Nichols also rejected the Justice Department's effort to invoke the Espionage Act, which authorizes life imprisonment or the death penalty for those who share U.S. defense secrets.

"It is not plausible that the films, photos, art, or even personal information U.S. users share on TikTok fall within the plain meaning of the Espionage Act," Nichols wrote.

By David Shepardson

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.28% 1458.545 Delayed Quote.7.44%
APPLE INC. 1.83% 114.475 Delayed Quote.52.96%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.50% 506 End-of-day quote.34.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:44pU.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
RE
03:43pU.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
RE
05:30aTENCENT : China to tighten supervision of country's booming online insurance bus..
RE
09/27Judge temporarily blocks U.S. ban on TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores
RE
09/27China Evergrande New Energy Plans to Issue Up to 1.56 Billion A-Shares in Sha..
DJ
09/27U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
RE
09/25Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app store..
RE
09/25Judge to hold hearing Sunday on planned TikTok U.S. app store ban
RE
09/25TENCENT : U.S. Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban to Proceed
DJ
09/25TENCENT : India unlikely to revoke PUBG ban despite Tencent licence withdrawal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 291 M 70 291 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 661 M 17 661 M
Net cash 2020 79 106 M 11 615 M 11 615 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 4 813 B 621 B 707 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,89x
EV / Sales 2021 7,96x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 526,05 CNY
Last Close Price 506,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED34.72%617 965
NETFLIX, INC.49.24%212 958
PROSUS N.V.17.09%147 361
NASPERS LIMITED30.04%74 246
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.87%60 395
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.57.79%44 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group