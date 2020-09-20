Log in
U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

09/20/2020 | 09:23am EDT
A U.S. judge early Sunday blocked the Commerce Department from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove Tencent Holding's WeChat for downloads by late Sunday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said in an order that WeChat users who filed a lawsuit "have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment claim, the balance of hardships tips in the plaintiffs' favor."

Beeler's preliminary injunction also blocked the Commerce order that would have barred other transactions with WeChat in the United States that could have degraded the site's usability for current U.S. users. The U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.42% 1451.09 Delayed Quote.8.34%
APPLE INC. -3.17% 106.84 Delayed Quote.45.53%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.38% 525 End-of-day quote.39.78%
