U.S. judge halts Trump administration's order to remove WeChat from app stores

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge early Sunday
blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple Inc
and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove
Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco said in
an order that WeChat users who filed a lawsuit "have shown
serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment
claim, the balance of hardships tips in the plaintiffs’ favor."
Her 22-page order added the prohibitions "burden
substantially more speech than is necessary to serve the
government’s significant interest in national security,
especially given the lack of substitute channels for
communication."
On Friday, the U.S. Commerce Department had issued a order
citing national security grounds to block the app from U.S. app
stores owned by Tencent Holding's and the Justice
Department had urged Beeler not to block the order. Tencent and
the Justice Department did not immediately comment.
Beeler's preliminary injunction also blocked the Commerce
order that would have barred other transactions with WeChat in
the United States that could have dramatically degraded the
site's usability for current U.S. users or potentially made it
unusable. The U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately
comment.
WeChat has had an average of 19 million daily active users
in the United States, analytics firms Apptopia said in early
August. It is popular among Chinese students, Americans living
in China and some Americans who have personal or business
relationships in China.
The Justice Department said blocking the order would
"frustrate and displace the president’s determination of how
best to address threats to national security."
Beeler wrote "certainly the government’s overarching
national-security interest is significant. But on this record —
while the government has established that China’s activities
raise significant national security concerns — it has put in
scant little evidence that its effective ban of WeChat for all
U.S. users addresses those concerns."
WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines services
similar to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Venmo. The app is
an essential part of daily life for many in China and boasts
more than 1 billion users.
The Justice Department also argued that WeChat users could
switch to other apps or platforms.
The WeChat Users Alliance that had sued praised the ruling
"as an important and hard-fought victory" for "millions of
WeChat users in the U.S."
Michael Bien, a lawyer for the users, said "the United
States has never shut down a major platform for communications,
not even during war times. There are serious First Amendment
problems with the WeChat ban, which targets the Chinese American
community."
He added the order "trampled on their First Amendment
guaranteed freedoms to speak, to worship, to read and react to
the press, and to organize and associate for numerous purposes."
Beeler also noted "there are obvious alternatives to a
complete ban, such as barring WeChat from government devices.
She added "The regulation — which eliminates a channel of
communication without any apparent substitutes — burdens
substantially more speech than is necessary to further the
government’s significant interest."
Separately, the Commerce Department late Saturday said it
was delaying enforcement of another order issued Friday that
would also have banned U.S. app stores from offering TikTok
starting late Sunday.
The one-week delay came after U.S. President Donald Trump on
Saturday blessed a deal with TikTok owner ByteDance and U.S.
companies Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc to create
a new company to handle TikTok's U.S. operations
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Karen
Freifeld in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)