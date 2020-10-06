Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. judge to hold Nov. 4 hearing on Commerce Dept TikTok ban

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:31am EDT
Illustration picture of Tiktok with U.S. flags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he would hold a Nov. 4 hearing on whether to allow the U.S. government to bar transactions with TikTok, a move that the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app has warned would effectively ban its use in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction on Sept. 27 that barred the U.S. Commerce Department from ordering Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google app stores to remove TikTok for download by new users.

Nichols must now decide whether to block the other aspects of the Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov. 12. Nichols' new hearing is scheduled for one day after the presidential election.

Talks are ongoing to finalize a preliminary deal for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, that would oversee U.S. operations. U.S. President Donald Trump said last month the deal had his "blessing."

Key terms of the deal, including who will have majority ownership, are in dispute. TikTok owner ByteDance has also said any deal will need China's approval, and Beijing has revised its list of technologies subject to export bans, in a way that gives it a say over any TikTok deal.

The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns as personal data collected on 100 million Americans who use the app could be obtained by China's government.

Any deal is subject to review by the U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). That panel could also decide to block the app's use in the United States.

Separately the Justice Department appealed the Sept. 19 preliminary junction issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The injunction blocked the U.S. Commerce Department order, which would also bar other U.S. transactions with Tencent Holding's WeChat, potentially making the app unusable in the United States.

A schedule released by the court suggested no ruling on request is likely until late November at the earliest.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.48% 527.5 End-of-day quote.40.44%
WALMART INC. 0.01% 141.8621 Delayed Quote.19.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:11aChinese Video Platform Bilibili Moves Ahead With Hong Kong Listing Plans, Nik..
DJ
10/03E-commerce firm Shopee in Thai twitter storm for banning anti-government stor..
RE
10/02U.S. government appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
10/02Justice Department Appeals Injunction Against WeChat
DJ
10/02U.S. government appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
09/30TENCENT : Sweden's MTG to merge e-sports arms ESL and DreamHack
RE
09/30ALIBABA GROUP : Cloud Computing Business to Turn Profitable in Fiscal 2021
DJ
09/30Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO
RE
09/30China Evergrande rises 17.9% after deal with Hengda investors, unit applies l..
RE
09/29Argentina's Uala expands to Mexico as pandemic fuels need for digital payment..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 511 M 70 511 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 716 M 17 716 M
Net cash 2020 79 106 M 11 651 M 11 651 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 5 018 B 647 B 739 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 525,52 CNY
Last Close Price 527,50 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.44%644 352
NETFLIX, INC.60.91%229 615
PROSUS N.V.17.09%154 162
NASPERS LIMITED30.72%77 428
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.88%65 092
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.68.08%47 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group