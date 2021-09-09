U.S. shares retreat, European shares end little-changed

* European stocks pare losses, U.S. shares reverse
* Hong Kong benchmark falls 2.3% on China gaming crackdown
* Dollar steady, euro nudges up as ECB reduces bond buying
* Oil steady, aluminium perched at 13-year high, gold dips
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European stocks pared
losses and Wall Street reversed earlier gains on Thursday as
investors weighed uncertainty over central bank tapering and
economic recovery due to the coronavirus Delta variant against
strong weekly jobless claims data.
Major U.S. indexes were lower, pulling back from earlier
gains but still close to all-time highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.74 points,
or 0.38%, to 34,897.33, the S&P 500 lost 14.45 points, or
0.32%, to 4,499.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.28
points, or 0.03%, to 15,282.36 by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT)
Federal Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bowman added her
voice Wednesday to the growing number of policymakers who say
the weak August jobs report likely won't throw off the central
bank's plan to trim its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases
later this year.
Earlier in the day, U.S. data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level
in nearly 18 months last week, offering more evidence that job
growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling
demand for workers.
After falling as much as 0.9% in morning trade, the
pan-European STOXX 600 index ended largely unchanged
around 467.57 points. The index had shed 1.5% over the past two
days on fears of a more-hawkish-than-expected ECB.
Euro zone bonds yields tumbled as the European Central Bank
took its first tentative step in withdrawing COVID-era stimulus.
Southern Europe led a fall in euro zone sovereign bond yields.
The euro rose 0.15% against the dollar, climbing for the
first time in four sessions, while bond markets cheered by
sending French 10-yields negative again.
"We’re seeing some modest weakness mainly because the market
is just in flux. There is no real clarity on when we will start
to see the Fed and ECB start to pull back stimulus," said Edward
Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA in New York.
Instead of hinting at any potential end date for its
pandemic-era purchase programme, European Central Bank President
Christine Lagarde instead channelled the spirit of former
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, saying: "The lady
isn't tapering."
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell.
FRAGILE CHINA
MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets
fell 0.33% to 740.33. Emerging markets stocks fell
1.18%.
The UK's FTSE 100 dropped 1% with low-cost airline
easyJet tumbling over 10% as it tapped shareholders for
1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
ended down 1%, which was its worst daily performance since Aug.
19, the last time markets decided they were worried about the
U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its massive asset purchase
programme.
Chinese tech giants Tencent, NetEase and Alibaba had slumped
8.5%, 11% and 6% respectively after online gaming chiefs were
summoned by authorities to check they are sticking to strict new
rules for the sector.
"The global story is looking soft and it's being hit by the
Delta variant plus concern about potentially the Fed still
moving towards a taper," said Rob Carnell, Asia head of research
at ING. "It's an unsettling combination of things."
The China angst had meant Hong Kong, where many
heavyweight Chinese firms are also listed, shed 2.3%.
News that Chinese authorities had told gaming firms to
resolutely curb incorrect tendencies such as focusing "only on
money" and "only on traffic" had hurt companies with large
gaming operations. Tencent fell 8.5%, Bilibili
lost nearly 9% and NetEase slumped 11%.
There was more turbulence too for the country's most
indebted property giant, Evergrande.
Media reports the company would suspend some interest
payments on loans and payments to its wealth management products
sent its shares down more than 10% at one point, although they
recovered almost half of the drop on news that some creditors
had agreed to loan payment extensions.
Korea's Kospi fell 1.5%, also under pressure from
regulatory scrutiny of local tech players. In Korea's case,
fintech names such as Kakao Corp , which sank 7.2%,
and Naver Corp, down 6.9%, were in the spotlight.
Australian stocks lost nearly 2% after payrolls data
showed a sharp drop in jobs in the first half of August.
Gold steadied in choppy trading, buoyed by a slight retreat
in the dollar. Spot bullion prices were up 0.4%.
Oil prices fell on China's plan to tap state reserves and a
smaller-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude supplies.
Brent crude was last down $1.14, or down 1.57%, at
$71.46 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.16, or down
1.66% at %68.15.
($1 = 0.7246 pounds)
