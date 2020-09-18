Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. to Ban TikTok Downloads, Use of WeChat on Sunday -- 4th Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 10:02am EDT

By Katy Stech Ferek

The Trump administration said Friday that it will ban downloads of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok and the U.S. use of China's popular messaging and electronic payment app WeChat after Sunday night over national security and data privacy concerns.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Fox Business Network that his office will order a full ban for TikTok by Nov. 12 but noted that discussions for a deal that would incorporate data safeguards could enable U.S. users continued access of TikTok.

As of Sunday, TikTok users in the U.S. will be blocked from maintenance and upgrades, according to a Commerce Department release.

A TikTok spokeswoman and WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd. didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the new rules.

Commerce officials said the Chinese-owned apps pose similar threats to Americans.

"Each collects vast swaths of data from users, including network activity, location data, and browsing and search histories," the Commerce Department said. "Each is an active participant in China's civil-military fusion and is subject to mandatory cooperation with the intelligence services of the CCP."

Mr. Ross said he made the decision after President Trump ordered his department to review WeChat for national security concerns last month.

"China has been taking all kinds of data...that's what we're trying to squelch," he said.

As of Sunday, Commerce said it will block "any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the U.S." It will also block any money transfers through the WeChat app.

TikTok executives said the app surpassed two billion global downloads last month and has roughly 50 million daily active users in the U.S. The Trump administration contends that the data TikTok collects from U.S. consumers could be shared with the Chinese government. TikTok has said it would never hand over such data.

On Thursday, a federal judge heard arguments from WeChat users who sued to block Mr. Trump's executive orders in August that sought to impose limits on the app but didn't immediately issue a ruling

In a filing on that case Wednesday, Justice Department lawyers said the government wouldn't pursue legal action against individuals who use WeChat "to convey personal or business information between users," a clarification plaintiffs said still didn't make clear which specific activities would be barred.

WeChat bundles social media, text messages, mobile payments, corporate marketing and other functions into one app. While WeChat's users are primarily in China, the app is important among the Chinese diaspora in the U.S. and is widely used by foreigners with professional or personal ties in China.

WeChat and its domestic sister app Weixin have about 1.21 billion monthly active users combined. On an earnings call in August, Tencent executives sought to distinguish the two apps and allay investors' fears. The company generates less than 2% of revenue from the U.S., a Tencent executive said at the time.

American brands from Walt Disney Co. to Walmart Inc. rely on WeChat to reach and collect payments from customers in China. Nine out of 10 companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said the ban would hurt their Chinese operations, should the ban extend to China.

Launched by Tencent in 2011, WeChat has become the go-to example of China's capacity to innovate. In addition to running the world's most-used social media app, Tencent is the world's biggest videogame company by revenue. In the U.S., Tencent owns Riot Games Inc., creator of the popular videogame "League of Legends," and has stakes in "World of Warcraft" maker Activision Blizzard Inc. and Epic Games Inc., developer of the popular game "Fortnite."

After Mr. Trump's August executive orders, Tencent hired Edward Royce, former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,and four other lobbyists from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, according to a disclosure filing.

With a market value of more than $645 billion, Hong Kong-listed Tencent is one of the biggest companies in China and works closely with the government. Chairman and Chief Executive Pony Ma has been a member of the rubber-stamp National People's Congress since 2013.

Jing Yang contributed to this article.

Write to Katy Stech Ferek at katherine.stech@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.91% 79.6675 Delayed Quote.32.56%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.40% 527 End-of-day quote.40.31%
WALMART INC. 0.34% 137.07 Delayed Quote.15.02%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.12% 130.09 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:02aU.S. to Ban TikTok Downloads, Use of WeChat on Sunday -- 4th Update
DJ
09:20aU.S. to Ban TikTok Downloads, Use of WeChat on Sunday -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:09aTENCENT : U.S. to Ban TikTok Downloads, Use of WeChat on Sunday -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:05aTENCENT : U.S. to Ban TikTok Downloads, Use of WeChat on Sunday -- Update
DJ
08:49aTENCENT : Trump Administration to Ban WeChat Use in U.S. After Sunday Night
DJ
08:49aTENCENT : Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Says He Will Ban WeChat Use in U.S. Aft..
DJ
06:30aTENCENT : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer office in the..
PU
06:05aTENCENT : Date of board meeting
PU
05:31aTENCENT : China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban
RE
03:56aByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win U.S. deal as deadline looms - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 832 M 70 832 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 725 M 17 725 M
Net cash 2020 88 141 M 13 041 M 13 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 358 B 644 B 645 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,92x
EV / Sales 2021 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 527,35 CNY
Last Close Price 459,88 CNY
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.31%646 810
NETFLIX, INC.45.32%207 365
PROSUS N.V.20.64%154 500
NASPERS LIMITED26.97%76 705
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.61%64 952
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.56.68%43 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group