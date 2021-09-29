Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WeChat blocks China Evergrande messaging groups, some users say

09/29/2021 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of WeChat app

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings' WeChat platform has blocked at least eight instant messaging groups used by people in China owed money by cash-strapped property giant China Evergrande Group, group members said on Wednesday.

The groups, of around 200 to 500 people each, had discussed members' claims and organised protests. Members said they were prevented from sending new messages to the groups starting from Tuesday morning.

The crisis at Evergrande, weighed down under $305 billion in debt and in the midst of a cash crunch, poses a challenge for the government. It wants to impose financial discipline but analysts say it is wary of a messy collapse that could fuel unrest by local investors, suppliers and homebuyers.

Angry homebuyers and retail investors launched protests in several cities in recent weeks, and many took to social media platforms like WeChat, the country's most popular messaging app, to voice their grievances.

Earlier this month, Reuters witnessed protesters being taken away outside Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen, and similar scenes have been shared in WeChat groups.

On Wednesday, two WeChat users reported seeing the error message "limits have been placed on this group because it violates relevant rules and regulations". A screenshot seen separately by Reuters confirmed that wording.

Three other users said the groups had been deleted from their WeChat app. Another two users also said they could not access their groups. Tencent declined to comment. The Cyberspace Administration of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two people who had been members of some of the groups said separately that they were visited by Chinese law enforcement on Sunday and asked to sign papers pledging not to join any gatherings or do anything illegal. They declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

China's Ministry of Public Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Evergrande's woes, which include missing payment on a global bond coupon last week, have rattled global markets but received scant coverage in official Chinese media, and Beijing has said little publicly about the situation.

Chinese social media companies are subject to strict laws requiring them to censor content that "undermines social stability" or is critical of the central government, controls that have tightened under President Xi Jinping.

It was unclear whether other Chinese social media platforms were also blocking Evergrande posts. On the Twitter-like Weibo, videos of unhappy creditors confronting Evergrande staff as well as complaints targeting the property developer could be seen on Wednesday.

Some WeChat users complained on Weibo that their Evergrande-related WeChat groups had been blocked.

(Reporting by David Kirton; writing by Brenda Goh; editing by Tony Munroe and Philippa Fletcher)

By David Kirton


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 4.71% 2.67 End-of-day quote.-82.08%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.12% 469.8 End-of-day quote.-16.70%
WEIBO CORPORATION -0.94% 46.59 Delayed Quote.13.54%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:23aWeChat blocks China Evergrande messaging groups, some users say
RE
04:18aChina says to set governance rules for algorithms over next three years
RE
01:15aALIBABA : Starts Accepting WeChat Payments on Apps; Shares Fall Nearly 3%
MT
09/28INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower
DJ
09/28REFILE-UPDATE 1-Amplitude valued at $5 bln after shares jump in Nasdaq debut
RE
09/28Analytics firm Amplitude valued at $5 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut
RE
09/28Stocks, FX slip as China power crunch deepens slowdown fears
RE
09/28Hong Kong shares rise as property, tech stocks gain
RE
09/28TENCENT : Shares, currencies slide as China pains sap risk appetite
RE
09/28TENCENT : Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 89 529 M 89 529 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 220 M 23 220 M
Net cash 2021 137 B 21 272 M 21 272 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 3 714 B 575 B 575 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 389,93 CNY
Average target price 539,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.70%574 915
NETFLIX, INC.7.97%258 410
PROSUS N.V.-21.73%256 945
AIRBNB, INC.14.84%104 426
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.84%86 642
DOORDASH, INC.44.53%69 723